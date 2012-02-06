PARIS Feb 6 French mutual insurer Groupama's Acto fund has mandated investment bank Lazard to sell its 55 percent stake in holiday company Belambra, French business daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

Acto expects to sell Belambra, which had annual sales of 148 million in 2010, for around 200 million euros ($262 million), the newspaper said citing sources that it did not name.

A prospectus for potential buyers is expected in a week, the newspaper cited the sources as saying.

Several funds are thought to have shown an interest in acquiring the former VVF Vacances business, including Fondations Capital, Sagard, PAI and Montefiore, according to the newspaper.

French holiday group Pierre et Vacances Center Parcs , which expressed an interest in Belambra during its 2006 privatization, could make an offer, Les Echos said.

Belambra was valued at 100 million euros ($131 million) in 2006, with annual sales of 145 million Les Echos said.

Groupama was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Erica Billingham)