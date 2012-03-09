March 9 Up to five bidders including trade rivals and a consortium of private equity firms are circling Groupama's Gan Eurocourtage brokerage unit, which the ailing French insurer hopes to sell for around 700 million euros ($918.37 million), sources close to the sales talks said.

A source close to Groupama said the French group was hoping to raise 600-700 million euros from the sale, while two sources familiar with the talks said the asset was worth between 500 million and 1 billion euros.