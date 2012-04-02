BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
PARIS, April 2 French mutual insurer Groupama said on Monday that it had sold its entire 3.1 percent stake in investment group Bollore, the latest in a series of moves aimed at bolstering its finances.
Groupama said in a statement that the sale of a block of 777.878 Bollore shares was part of its announced strategy of cutting its exposure to market risks.
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.