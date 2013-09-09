BRIEF-Kruk to raise up to EUR 20 mln through bond issue
* Has resolved to issue up to 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros ($1,063) per bond, maturing 60 months after the allotment date
PARIS, Sept 9 French insurer Groupama said it launched the sale of its 6.9 percent stake in construction and concessions company Eiffage via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.
The sale of up to just over 6 million Eiffage shares follows the disposal of its remaining stake in French bank Societe Generale last month as it continues moves to shore up its balance sheet. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
MILAN, April 13 Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740 million euro ($788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.