PARIS Nov 25 French mutual insurer Groupama thinks initial offers it received this week for its GAN Assurances unit were too low and may slow the sale process, Les Echos newspaper reported.

Groupama got initial expressions of interest from French insurers Axa and Covea, German peer Allianz, and AGR2 La Mondiale, the paper said. Italian insurer Generali was said to have withdrawn from the bidding.

Some of the bidders were interested in the life insurance part of the unit, while others the non-life, so joint bids from consortia are still possible, the paper said.

Groupama is hoping to earn between 700 million ($937 million) and 1 billion from the sale, depending on whether all of GAN Assurance comes on the block, sources have told Reuters.

Groupama, hampered by bigger-than-average investments in equities and distressed euro zone government bonds, is the first big European insurer to suffer capital adequacy problems as a result of the sovereign debt crisis.

It fired its chief executive in October after two rating agencies downgraded the company.

French regulators have pressured the insurer to improve its solvency ratio quickly via asset disposals, several sources close to the transaction said.

"The sale of GAN Assurances may take a bit longer than expected unless the regulator imposes a stricter timetable," Les Echos said.

Other ways of strengthening the insurer's balance sheet are also being considered, including accepting outside investors via a 500 million euro capital increase, the paper said. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud)