PARIS Dec 1 French property investment
trust Icade, insurer CNP Assurances and
French state bank Caisse des Depots are in advanced talks to buy
a 44 percent stake in real estate company SILIC from
French mutual insurer Groupama, a French publication
said on Thursday.
L'Agefi cited a source close to the matter. Caisse des
Depots aims to acquire the stake through Icade and CNP in which
it owns 56 percent and 40 percent respectively, it said.
A source told Reuters earlier this week that Groupama was
hoping to raise about 1.8 billion euros from the sale of a 44
percent stake in SILIC and the disposal of insurance broker GAN
Eurocourtage.
Groupama is hoping to raise 800 million euros by the end of
the year by selling its stake in SILIC, and is in preliminary
discussions with several real estate and insurance companies for
this purpose, the source said.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)