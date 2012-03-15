BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 15 French mutual insurer Groupama, which has been under regulatory pressure to shore up its solvency margin, posted a 1.81 billion euro ($2.36 billion) full-year loss on Thursday after write-downs on equities in its portfolio as well as on Greek debt.
Groupama said it took 1.55 billion euros in write-downs on Greek sovereign debt as well as taking losses of 1.5 billion on "strategic holdings".
They included waste and water company Veolia Environnement , whose shares plunged 61 percent in 2011, and No. 2 French bank Societe Generale, whose shares lost 57 percent. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.