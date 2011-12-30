BRIEF-Hong Kong becomes new member of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
* Says Hong Kong has become a new member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) after it completed subsequent legal procedures
PARIS Dec 30 French insurer Groupama said on Friday that its board had accepted state bank Caisse des Depots' offer to buy 300 million euros ($387.44 million) in preference shares issued by Groupama unit Gan Eurocourtage.
The board, which met earlier on Friday, approved the offer after French financial regulator ACP approved the deal, part of a wider government brokered plan to bolster Groupama's solvency ratios, which have been hurt by sharp declines in its sovereign bond holdings. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)
BEIJING/MANILA, June 13 China's rebar steel futures edged lower on Tuesday after a four- day climb amid concern that a slowing property market may dent steel demand in the world's top consumer.