PARIS Dec 30 French insurer Groupama said on Friday that its board had accepted state bank Caisse des Depots' offer to buy 300 million euros ($387.44 million) in preference shares issued by Groupama unit Gan Eurocourtage.

The board, which met earlier on Friday, approved the offer after French financial regulator ACP approved the deal, part of a wider government brokered plan to bolster Groupama's solvency ratios, which have been hurt by sharp declines in its sovereign bond holdings. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)