PARIS Aug 2 Troubled French insurer Groupama reported on Thursday a first half net loss of 87 million euros ($106.98 million), saying it was on track to profitability.

The company, which is selling assets in Poland and Spain in order to stabilize its balance sheet, reported a full-year 2011 loss of 1.8 billion euros ($2.30 billion).

"As previously announced, the group concentrated on the disposal of certain business assets, on reducing its exposure to financial risk and lowering operating costs," said Christian Collin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

Groupama's debt was cut to "junk" by Standard & Poor's on June 25. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Christian Plumb)