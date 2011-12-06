* CDC, Groupama to hold stake in merged company-sources
* Groupama under pressure to shore up solvency margin
* Government-owned CDC is backing all-share deal-sources
* Icade and SILIC to merge after a deal-sources
* Bankers, analysts see limited impact on Groupama's
solvency
By Sophie Sassard
Dec 6 French insurer Groupama, which needs
to improve its solvency by the end of the year to meet a key
regulatory hurdle, is in talks to merge its property unit with a
rival's under a government-brokered deal, two sources close to
the talks said on Tuesday.
France's Icade -- controlled by state bank Caisse
de Depots -- is to launch an all-share bid for real estate
company SILIC, which is 44-percent owned by Groupama,
the sources said.
But bankers and analysts say that will not put an end to the
issues facing mutual insurer Groupama, which they
reckon needs to raise at least another 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) even after the SILIC deal.
"This is a plaster on a gaping wound", said CreditSights
analyst Philippe Picagne.
Groupama is under pressure from French regulator Autorite de
Controle Prudentiel (ACP) to shore up its solvency margin to at
least 100 percent by year-end, the sources said, and improve it
further in 2012.
It is the first big European insurer to suffer capital
adequacy problems as a result of the sovereign debt crisis in
Europe, but it is confident it will meet the target, a third
source familiar with Groupama's thinking said.
The SILIC deal, and hundreds of million euros of profits
made on the sale of French and German treasury bonds, will buy
it time so that it can continue raising capital in 2012, the
third source said.
Under the structure of the deal, SILIC and Icade would be
merged, and CDC and Groupama would retain a stake in the newly
formed entity, the first two sources close to the talks said.
Groupama is hoping to make a book gain from the sale above
the 600 million euros current market value of the stake, the
third source said. SILIC's total market value is about 1.3
billion euros.
The company would stress in any discussions that SILIC has
vast swathes of building land in areas close to the Orly and
Roissy airports and in the Paris business centre La Defense.
The transaction is seen as a preferred alternative to a
direct investment by the state or a state controlled entity in
Groupama, aiming to preserve the insurer's independence, the two
sources familiar with the talks said.
The idea of an all-share deal between Icade and SILIC
emerged after CDC took part in the rescue of Belgian lender
Dexia earlier this year, leaving it cash-strapped.
The deal would also be beneficial to Groupama because it
would still have access to profits from SILIC, one of its few
profitable investments.
CDC would also invest 300 million euros in Groupama's broker
GAN Eurocourtage, the two sources close to the talks said.
MORE NEEDED
The insurer would still need to raise between 2 billion and
3 billion euros of extra capital even after these deals next
year, bankers and analysts said.
Groupama will need to pursue more asset disposals in early
2012 and a deal on SILIC won't leave it with sufficient
flexibility to play hard ball with possible buyers for the rest
of its disposals, bankers said.
And a perception of Groupama as a "distressed" seller means
any transaction would face tough talks with potential bidders,
bankers reviewing Groupama's assets said.
Early stage discussions with AXA, Allianz
and CNP Assurances over a mix of life
insurer GAN Vie and Gan Assurances recently stalled as
preliminary offers fell short of the 700 million euro minimum
set by Groupama.
Groupama is also hoping to raise 1 billion euros through the
sale of GAN Eurocourtage. The broker's recapitalisation by CDC
could be a way to make it more attractive, a banker close to the
talks said, adding that Allianz, Lloyds, Generali, RSA and Tokio
Marine are among the likely bidders.
Groupama, SILIC, Icade, AXA, CNP Assurances declined to
comment. Caisse de Depots was not available to comment.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
