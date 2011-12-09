LONDON Dec 9 Standard & Poor's said it may cut troubled French insurer Groupama's credit rating to below investment grade or "junk", citing the likely impact on its finances of weak stock and bond markets.

"Groupama's financial profile and regulatory solvency may be weakening further on the back of highly adverse financial markets to a level where they are no longer commensurate with BBB ratings," S&P said in a statement on Friday.

Mutually-owned Groupama, the first big European insurer to suffer capital adequacy problems because of the sovereign debt crisis, is trying to raise billions through disposals to offset losses on its bigger-than-average holdings of equities and distressed government bonds.

S&P, which cut Groupama to BBB in September, said it may lower the insurer's rating by a further two notches to BB+ next week. Ratings at that level are considered "speculative grade" or "junk." This denotes an issuer that "has the ability to pay but faces significant uncertainties," S&P said.

S&P said its decision would depend on the outcome of talks to sell Groupama's stake in real-estate company SILIC to French state bank Caisse des Depots, part of a 1.8 billion-euro ($2.4 billion) turnaround plan that also includes the sale of insurance broker GAN Eurocourtage.

"We may lower Groupama's ratings by up to two notches, which could be the case if we consider that these negotiations are unlikely to be completed in the short term," the agency said.

The insurer, whose roots lie in 19th-century French agricultural cooperatives, is seen by some bankers as vulnerable to a full-fledged rescue or takeover even if it succeeds in selling assets to boost capital.

S&P also said it expected "significant impairments" on Groupama's equity exposures to financial institutions, such as Franch bank Societe Generale in which it has a 4 percent stake. (Reporting by Myles Neligan and Lionel Laurent. Editing by Jane Merriman)