LONDON Dec 9 Standard & Poor's said it
may cut troubled French insurer Groupama's credit
rating to below investment grade or "junk", citing the likely
impact on its finances of weak stock and bond markets.
"Groupama's financial profile and regulatory solvency may be
weakening further on the back of highly adverse financial
markets to a level where they are no longer commensurate with
BBB ratings," S&P said in a statement on Friday.
Mutually-owned Groupama, the first big European insurer to
suffer capital adequacy problems because of the sovereign debt
crisis, is trying to raise billions through disposals to offset
losses on its bigger-than-average holdings of equities and
distressed government bonds.
S&P, which cut Groupama to BBB in September, said it may
lower the insurer's rating by a further two notches to BB+ next
week. Ratings at that level are considered "speculative grade"
or "junk." This denotes an issuer that "has the ability to pay
but faces significant uncertainties," S&P said.
S&P said its decision would depend on the outcome of talks
to sell Groupama's stake in real-estate company SILIC
to French state bank Caisse des Depots, part of a 1.8
billion-euro ($2.4 billion) turnaround plan that also includes
the sale of insurance broker GAN Eurocourtage.
"We may lower Groupama's ratings by up to two notches, which
could be the case if we consider that these negotiations are
unlikely to be completed in the short term," the agency said.
The insurer, whose roots lie in 19th-century French
agricultural cooperatives, is seen by some bankers as vulnerable
to a full-fledged rescue or takeover even if it succeeds in
selling assets to boost capital.
S&P also said it expected "significant impairments" on
Groupama's equity exposures to financial institutions, such as
Franch bank Societe Generale in which it has a 4
percent stake.
