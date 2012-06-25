LONDON, June 25 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut troubled French insurer Groupama's credit score to "junk", saying efforts by the company to bolster its finances were unlikely to take effect this year.

The insurer's credit rating has fallen to BB from BBB-, the minimum level compatible with "investment grade" status denoting relatively high credit quality, S&P said on Monday.

A series of planned disposals "though positive, are unlikely to restore Groupama's capital adequacy to levels supportive of an investment grade rating over the coming year", S&P said.

Bonds rated BB or below are considered "speculative grade" or junk, signalling that the issuer "has the ability to pay but faces significant uncertainties," S&P said.

Mutually-owned Groupama is trying to raise cash from disposals to offset losses on its bigger-than-average holdings of equities and distressed euro zone government debt.

The company, the first major European insurer to face serious capital erosion because of the sovereign debt crisis, this month sold its Spanish unit to Grupo Catalana Occidente and offloaded parts of its Gan Eurocourtage brokerage business to Allianz.

S&P had warned in December that it might lower Groupama's credit rating to junk. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Mark Potter)