PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 10 Group Business Software AG : * GBS Enterprises Inc. says it has transferred its majority holding in Group Business Software AG
Software into pure financial investment * Says GBS Enterprises holds now less than 50pct but more than 25pct shares in the
Group * Free float thus amounts to more than 50pct * Sees for current financial year significant increase in EBITDA and earnings * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.