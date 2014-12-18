Dec 18 Euronext Paris:

* Buying orders for 1,180 Groupe AG3I shares have been registered in its IPO

* Euronext Paris has quoted at the price of 5.00 euros ($6)

* Buying orders have been served at 4.24 pct representing 50 Groupe AG3I shares

* Reference price will be 5.00 euros per share when trading of groupe AG3I shares starts on Dec. 19 ($1 = 0.8125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)