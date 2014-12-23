BRIEF-Tesla says CEO Musk's 2016 total compensation was $45,936
* Says CEO Elon Musk's 2016 total compensation was $45,936 versus $37,584 in 2015 - SEC filing
Dec 23 Groupe Flo SA :
* Concludes debt restructuring agreement with creditors
* Will not pay dividend for 2015 and 2016
* Reduces revolving credit facility from 50 million euros ($60.92 million) to 30 million euros and is awarded new 20 million euro credit line maturing in 2018
* Reduces revolving credit facility from 50 million euros ($60.92 million) to 30 million euros and is awarded new 20 million euro credit line maturing in 2018
* Briggs & Stratton corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results