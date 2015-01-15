BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15Groupe JAJ SA :
* Q3 2014-2015 revenue of 3.9 million euros ($4.59 million) versus 4.2 million euros last year, down 8 percent Source Text: bit.ly/1C3e9j7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8496 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.