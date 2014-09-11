Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
Sept 11Groupe Open :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 net income of 0.4 million euros versus 1.5 million euros in H1 2013
* H1 revenue is 132.5 million euros versus 125.6 million euros in H1 2013
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago