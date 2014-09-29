BRIEF-Nuts says business alliance with SINA Japan Synthesis Network Group
* Says it formed a business alliance with SINA Japan Synthesis Network Group Co., Ltd. and three group companies of SINA on April 24
Sept 29 Groupe Partouche SA :
* Says Commercial Court of Paris approves its recovery plan
* Says to sell the entity operating Garden Beach Hotel for 7.7 million euros
* Says Q1 net profit up 25.2 percent y/y at 6.1 billion yuan ($886.05 million)