BRUSSELS, March 12 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA : * FY consolidated profit of EUR 621 million compared with EUR 256 million in 2012 * Rise in the proposed dividend of 2.6 pct to EUR 2.72 * FY revenue at 3,904.5 millioni euros * FY consolidated earnings per share for the period (basic) 4.00 euros * GBL expects to pay a dividend at least equivalent to that proposed for 2013