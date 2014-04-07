BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
April 7 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
* Approves the merger proposal between Lafarge and Holcim
* GBL, the largest shareholder of Lafarge with a stake of 21 pct, supports this merger
* Financial and accounting impacts resulting from this transaction will be determined as the transaction evolves
* Upon completion, GBL would hold approximately 10 pct in the new entity
* GBL will contribute all its Lafarge shares to the exchange offer which will be launched by Holcim after receipt of all regulatory approvals
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.