April 7 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA

* Approves the merger proposal between Lafarge and Holcim

* GBL, the largest shareholder of Lafarge with a stake of 21 pct, supports this merger

* Financial and accounting impacts resulting from this transaction will be determined as the transaction evolves

* Upon completion, GBL would hold approximately 10 pct in the new entity

* GBL will contribute all its Lafarge shares to the exchange offer which will be launched by Holcim after receipt of all regulatory approvals