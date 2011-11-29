* FY 2012 to be tougher than expected
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 - South Africa's fourth-largest
construction firm Group Five slashed 500 jobs in the
past five months and has downgraded its 2012 trading outlook,
reflecting heavy dependence on the slumping domestic
construction market.
Group Five, which employs about 12,000 people, said it
retrenched the 500 - including contract workers - since June and
could cut more in the coming months although the numbers were
likely to be insignificant.
South Africa construction companies, once the darlings of
investors in the building boom leading up to the 2010 soccer
World Cup, have been plunged into oblivion as they struggle to
find replacement work elsewhere.
Group Five CEO Mike Upton said although the group wanted to
have "a firm home base", it had plans in place to ensure its
order book is split 60:40 South Africa work and cross-border
work, respectively.
Group Five's 9 billion rand ($1.07 billion) worth of secured
work as of October is heavily weighted in favour of South Africa
at 66 percent and the rest from neighbouring southern Africa
countries, Middle East and Central and West Africa, it said.
The company, which operates in 22 countries outside South
Africa, said it was bidding for work in countries that include
Qatar, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Poland and
Bulgaria.
Upton said the company has identified 138 billion rand worth
of new work that it could bid for, 10 percent of which it has
been selected as a preferred bidder. The potential job is made
up of 57 billion rand offshore and 81 billion rand domestic.
Shares in the company, which are down about 40 percent so far
this year, were up 0.72 percent at 22.52 rand by 0247 GMT.
($1 = 8.3800 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)