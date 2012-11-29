SAN FRANCISCO Nov 29 Andrew Mason will remain
CEO of Groupon Inc, a company spokesman said on
Thursday after the company's board met to debate the performance
of the daily deal company's co-founder.
On Wednesday, Mason said directors would question his
suitability as leader of a fledgling company that has lost
almost four-fifths its market value since debuting in 2011. He
said he was ready to fire himself, if that was what was decided
at the regular Thursday meeting.
Spokesman Paul Taaffe said after the meeting concluded that
there had been no changes and Mason was staying on as CEO.
"The board and the management team are focused on the
performance of the company and they are all working together
with heads down to achieve Groupon's objectives," Taaffe said in
an emailed statement without elaborating.