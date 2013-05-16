Macau's Galaxy, Monaco's SBM team up in race for Japan casino licence
* No demand for majority stake in any consortium -Galaxy president
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Former Groupon Inc. Chief Executive Andrew Mason is moving to San Francisco to start a company after recently recording an album of "motivational business music," according to an update on his blog on Thursday.
"If there's a silver lining to leaving Groupon, it's the opportunity to start something new," Mason wrote. "I've accumulated a backlog of ideas over the last several years, my favorite of which I'll be turning into a new company this fall."
"As part of this, my wife and I are moving to San Francisco later this summer," he said in the blog. ()
Mason said he intends to keep his Chicago-area home.
Groupon ousted Mason earlier this year after the company suffered several quarters of losses as demand for its daily deals waned and its European operations fell into disarray.
Mason said on Thursday that he will be spending a day each week at start-up incubator Y-Combinator in coming months "to keep my brain from atrophying."
Earlier this month, Mason said he recorded a seven-song album of "motivational business music" targeted at people entering the workforce, called "Hardly Workin'."
"I came to realize that there was a real need to present business wisdom in a format that is more accessible to the younger generation," Mason said.
"I'm really happy with the results and look forward to sharing them as soon as I figure out how to load music onto iTunes, hopefully in the next few weeks," he said.
LONDON, March 29 European travel and tourism company TUI reiterated its target of reaching at least 10 percent growth in underlying full-year operating profit after seeing solid demand for Winter and Summer bookings.
MACAU, March 29 Overseas visitors are an increasingly common sight in China’s gambling territory of Macau which is trying to diversify an economic model that has depended on mainland high rollers for more than a decade.