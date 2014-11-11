Nov 11 Daily deal website pioneer Groupon Inc
has stood down in a trademark spat with an open-source software
project called Gnome, after the nonprofit called on the public
to help in its legal fight.
Groupon said on Tuesday it would abandon its trademark
applications for "Gnome," the name it chose for a new merchant
checkout platform it launched in May. The company said it would
come up with a different moniker.
The decision came just hours after The Gnome Project, which
develops desktop software for the Linux operating system and
claims millions of users, announced a legal fund to formally
oppose 10 applications Groupon filed with the U.S. Patent and
Trademark Office.
Groupon spokesman Bill Roberts told Reuters in an email that
the company's relationship with the open source community was
more important than a product name.
Gnome launched its Internet fundraising campaign saying it
needed about $80,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, when Groupon
announced its decision, the group had already raised nearly
$69,000. A representative from Gnome did not immediately respond
to questions about what it would do with the funds now that the
trademark fight has ended.
Gnome, which started in 1997 and claims its technology can
be found in phones, tablets, TVs and systems used by retailers,
trademarked its brand in 2006.
It said it had approached Groupon to choose a different
name, but the coupon and shopping website refused. With the
legal fund, Gnome said it was calling attention to Groupon's
"terrible behavior."
When Groupon launched its tablet-based Gnome checkout system
in May, the company said it would act as a cash register and a
coupon redemption system for businesses.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha and Dan
Grebler)