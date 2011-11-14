* Holiday offers target 41 cities, up from 15 in 2010
* Groupon plans to offer bigger-ticket items this year
* Company to run national deal with American Apparel
By Alistair Barr
Nov 14 Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) is trying to grab a
much larger share of consumers' holiday spending this year
following the biggest daily deal company's initial public
offering.
Groupon launched its first holiday shopping push last year.
Grouponicus, as it is known, offered discount deals in 15
cities last year. This year, Grouponicus will target 41 cities
in the United States and Canada, including New York, Los
Angeles and Dallas.
In 2010, Groupon focused on smaller deals, but this year
the company will offer bigger-ticket items.
Groupon plans to offer so-called "Epic Deals" starting Nov
15. These will be specific experiences, such as a
round-the-world trip and a cooking class and group dinner with
Chef Todd English.
Groupon also plans to offer a national deal with retailer
American Apparel Inc APP.A, as well as discounts on products
like electronics, home goods and fitness products.
"We learned a lot from last year," said Aaron Cooper, chief
of gifting at Groupon.
Groupon's main business -- offering big discounts on local
services and products and splitting the revenue with merchants
-- was criticized as the company traveled a tortured road to
being a public company earlier this year.
The company pulled the IPO off, raising at least $700
million in an offering that valued it at around $15 billion. If
Groupon has a big holiday season, that could help support its
shares in its crucial first few months as a public company.
In another change, Grouponicus holiday offers will show the
value of the service on a voucher given as a gift, rather than
the price paid.
"Going into the holiday season, Groupon may get used for
gift giving which could boost the numbers," said Fred Moran, an
analyst at The Benchmark Co.
Some other, more established e-commerce companies are also
offering daily deals this holiday season.
eBay Inc (EBAY.O) plans 25 days of deals starting Nov 21.
The company will offer discounted products on its website and
will send one "deal blast" a day to customers via email.
On "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday," eBay plans five deal
blasts on each of those days.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)