April 30 Groupon Inc has appointed two
directors to replace Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and
venture capitalist Kevin Efrusy on its board, in an apparent
attempt to address growing criticism over its accounting
practices.
The fast-growing daily deals company and CEO Andrew Mason
came under fire after the company revised its fourth-quarter
results and admitted to a "material weakness" in its financial
statements in March -- months after a high-profile IPO.
On Monday, Groupon said Robert Bass, a Deloitte LLP vice
chairman, and Daniel Henry, chief financial officer of the
American Express Co, will join its board. Both will
serve on the audit committee. Henry joined last Friday but Bass
needs to be elected at the June shareholders' meeting.
Shares of Groupon fell more than 10 percent just minutes
before the closing bell. It finished down 10.6 percent at $10.71
on the Nasdaq.