* Net loss 8 cts a share vs year earlier $1.08 loss
* Higher overseas taxes led to net loss
* Shares down 13 pct after hours
By Alistair Barr
Feb 8 Groupon Inc reported a loss
on Wednesday as user growth slowed from the breakneck pace of
past quarters, potentially signaling consumer fatigue with daily
deals and wiping 13 percent off its shares.
In its first results report since going public, the daily
deals company founded by music major Andrew Mason said it
recorded higher taxes overseas that resulted in a net loss,
although Wall Street had on average bet on a small profit.
Worldwide active users - those who bought a deals coupon, or
groupon, within the past 12 months - rose 20 percent quarter on
quarter to over 33 million at the end of December, the company
said.
That marked a 275 percent jump from the same period a year
earlier, but analysts said it was lower than expected, while
others pointed to a lackluster revenue forecast for the first
quarter that suggested flat growth.
"That suggests there are fewer newer customers, consumer
fatigue and the impact from lower marketing spending," said
Sameet Sinha, an analyst at B Riley. "That means not enough
people are buying groupons
Groupon, unveiling its first results as a public company,
said its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common
stockholders was $42.7 million, or 8 cents a share. That
compares with a loss of $378.6 million, or $1.08 a share, a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Groupon reported a fourth-quarter loss
of 2 cents a share. Revenue was $506.5 million, up 194 percent
from the final quarter of 2010.
Groupon was expected to make 3 cents a share profit on
revenue of $475 million in the fourth quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Chicago-based company's shares slumped about 13 percent
to $21.35 in after-hours trading following the results.
On Wednesday, Groupon forecast revenue of $510 million to
$550 million in the first quarter of 2012, a slight increase
from 2011's fourth quarter.
There was "some concern that the guidance looks flattish,
sequentially," said Raymond James' Aaron Kessler. "Maybe
investors are looking for a little bit more growth on a
sequential basis."