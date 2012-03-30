March 30 Groupon Inc pared back revenue and net income for the fourth quarter, blaming higher refunds on deals for the sharp downward revision in its previously reported numbers.

The company's shares plunged more than 10 percent in after hours trading.

The largest daily deals company said net income for the fourth quarter was reduced by $22.6 million, while revenue was $14.3 million lower.

"The revisions are primarily related to an increase to the company's refund reserve accrual to reflect a shift in the company's fourth quarter deal mix and higher price point offers, which have higher refund rates," it said in statement.

The company's shares were down to $16.59 in after hours trading from a close of $18.38 on the Nasdaq.