NEW YORK, April 26 Groupon Inc said on Thursday it has hired a former eBay Inc executive to oversee the Internet daily deals company's operations in North and Latin America.

Kal Raman was most recently general manager of global fulfillment at eBay. Earlier in his career, he held such jobs as heading Amazon.com Inc's retailing technology and marketing units. Before joining Amazon, Raman was CEO of drugstore.com, which has since been bought by Walgreen Co .