Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
NEW YORK, April 26 Groupon Inc said on Thursday it has hired a former eBay Inc executive to oversee the Internet daily deals company's operations in North and Latin America.
Kal Raman was most recently general manager of global fulfillment at eBay. Earlier in his career, he held such jobs as heading Amazon.com Inc's retailing technology and marketing units. Before joining Amazon, Raman was CEO of drugstore.com, which has since been bought by Walgreen Co .
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
ROME, June 10 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Saturday it would not bid for the television rights to transmit Italy's Serie A soccer matches for the seasons from 2018-2021.