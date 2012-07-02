GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 Groupon Inc. Chairman Eric Lefkofsky said on Monday he is stepping back from hands-on, operational involvement in the world's largest daily deal company to focus more on his venture capital firm Lightbank.
Lefkofsky wrote on his personal blog that he looks forward to continuing to work with Groupon Chief Executive Andrew Mason as Chairman of Groupon's board of directors.
"But in the meantime, I've immersed myself in Lightbank and am focused on growing the company," Lefkofsky wrote.
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.