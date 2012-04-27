Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
April 27 Groupon Inc has hired another former eBay Inc executive to head its discount retailing arm Groupon Goods starting Monday, according to an internal email obtained by Reuters on Friday.
The online coupon company named Faisal Masud to head the unit. Masud, who was head of global delivery experience at eBay, will report to Kal Raman, whom Groupon named head of its Americas region on Thursday.
Masud takes over from Rajen Ruparell, who was in charge of the division and will move into a global sales leadership role, Chief Executive Andrew Mason said in the email.
Groupon Goods is one of the company's newer businesses, and its first foray into more traditional e-commerce, dominated by Amazon.com Inc.
Through this unit, the company offers discounts on products, along with its regular daily deals, which typically focus on restaurants and services like massages and yoga classes.
Groupon Goods has seen some initial success, although some analysts note that profit margins on the business may be thinner than on Groupon's main daily deal business.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.