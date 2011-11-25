Nov 25 There was a short position of almost
three million Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) shares at the end of last
week, according to Nasdaq data released on Friday.
Nasdaq said the number of Groupon shares held short as of
Nov. 15, or short interest, was 2.92 million. That is 8.3
percent of the shares available to trade, or the float,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Nasdaq releases short interest data on a week lag, so the
Groupon numbers do not include negative bets or hedges from
this week.
Groupon shares plunged below the company's $20 IPO price on
Wednesday. The stock slipped 1.2 percent to close at $16.75 on
Friday.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)