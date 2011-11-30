European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
By Alistair Barr
Nov 30 Groupon Inc Chief Financial Officer Jason Child said on Wednesday that the company's international business is still growing strongly, despite turmoil in Europe.
Child said global demand for the company's daily deals and other offers was "very strong," during a presentation to investors which was webcast from a conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The event marked the first time that Child and Chief Executive Andrew Mason have spoken publicly since the company went public in early November, ending a quiet period that typically follows IPOs.
Groupon shares slumped below the $20 IPO price last week on concern about competition from closest rival LivingSocial and worries that the European debt crisis could dent growth of the company's large international business.
Groupon gets more than half its revenue outside the U.S. and expects its overseas business to become a larger part of its overall operations.
SHANGHAI, June 14 Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai.