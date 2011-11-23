(Updates with analyst comment)
NEW YORK Nov 23 Shares of Groupon Inc (GRPN.O)
fell for a third day on Wednesday, sinking below the company's
initial public offering price of $20 less than three weeks
after the daily deal company went public.
Groupon's shares fell 14.2 percent to $17.22 on Nasdaq,
bringing its decline over the last three days to about 34
percent.
Groupon raised more than $700 million in an IPO in early
November, making it the biggest IPO by a U.S. Internet company
since Google Inc raised $1.7 billion in 2004.
Analysts have cited concerns about increased competition, a
greater availability of the company's stock for short-selling,
and a sharp reversal of market sentiment that is taking down
more speculative companies.
"The momentum is negative now and it is likely to continue
negative until they have something positive about the company,"
said Edward Woo, a Groupon analyst at Wedbush Morgan.
"There was a lot of negative sentiment heading into the
IPO, the IPO surprised a lot of people, it was much stronger
than expected," he said.
One reason for that strength was the fact that Groupon sold
only about 6 percent of itself in the IPO, creating a scramble
for the stock. It was one of the lowest floats of the past
decade.
LivingSocial, Groupon's closest rival, which is part owned
by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), announced plans on Monday to offer
more than 20 deals with national merchants over the crucial
Black Friday shopping period.
Daily deal companies often subsidize national deals, making
them less profitable than offers run with local merchants. The
national deals usually bring in lots of new customers, but put
pressure on profit margins.
Analyst say Groupon shares were also lower because it
became easier this week to short, or bet against, the company.
In the first week after the IPO, there was little stock
available for short sellers, who have to borrow shares before
they can sell them. If the stock drops, they can buy it back at
a lower price, return the shares to the lender and pocket the
difference as profit.
Woo has a price target of $22 and a "neutral" rating on
Groupon's stock. He says that may come down if the stock is not
able to bounce back soon.
"It is a little surprising at how quickly it's happening,"
said Woo. "But on the other hand the valuation was very high to
begin with."
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)