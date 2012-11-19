TEL AVIV Nov 19 A pro-Palestinian group
claiming to be Pakistani shut down the Israel website of daily
deal firm Groupon on Monday to protest at an Israeli
army offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
The hacking attack came a day after Israel's Finance
Ministry said more than 44 million hacking attempts had been
made on Israeli government websites since last Wednesday when
Israel began air strikes on targets in Gaza.
Users trying to access Groupon Israel's website were
confronted with an offensive and expletive-filled tirade against
Israel and Jews.
Groupon Israel called it a "light attack" on servers in the
United States where the groupon.co.il site is based.
"The database and the transactions and users' information
are hosted on Groupon servers secured in Germany," the firm said
in a statement. "It's important to stress that there is no link
between the networks and ... no concerns about data security."
Groupon, the world's largest company offering daily
shopping, travel and dining deals, said it was addressing the
disruption and the site would be back up and running soon.
Israel launched a campaign of massive air strikes last week
with stated aim of halting rocket fire into Israel by
Palestinian militants in Gaza. Some 90 Palestinians and three
Israeli civilians have been killed as a result of continued
Israeli strikes and Hamas rocket salvoes.