SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Andrew Mason signed off
from the company he founded in his usual style: unconventional,
colorful, full of humor and more than a little wacky.
His letter to employees after being fired from Groupon Inc
on Thursday became an instant hit on Twitter, garnering
props for its self-deprecating style.
But it should come as no surprise to anyone who knew of
Mason's penchant for the weird and wacky.
Here are a few of his famous public mentions:
DOLLHOUSES
Mason tells the New York Times he would talk "only if you
want to talk about my other passion, building miniature
dollhouses." - Mason declining an interview request from the
newspaper in November 2010, on Google's bid to buy the
company.
CAT HAT
In a photo for a 2011 profile in Vanity Fair magazine, the
Northwestern University graduate posed with a portly cat sitting
on his head.
BEER BELLY
Mason was reported to have been gulping from a beer bottle
while he set corporate goals, including boosting financial
controls, during an employees' meeting. At one point during the
closed-door meeting, his voice broke and he said, "Sorry, too
much beer." - The Wall Street Journal reporting last April on
the employee meeting.
GIFTING THE PONY
Mason purchased a spotted pony, named Spice, to give New
York Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he visited Groupon's Chicago
headquarters. - From a 2011 Vanity Fair profile.
DEATH STARE
The tight-faced and comical "death stare" he gave at
AllThingsD's conference in 2011 to avoid any questions on
Groupon's IPO. The company filed its IPO registration statement
the next day.
YOGA IN UNDERWEAR
A video uploaded to YouTube in 2008 is widely believed to
show Mason doing Yoga in his underwear - something Mason he has
never publicly denied. The widely cited video comes with a
comment: "I'm appalled that an industry has grown around
teaching a practice as wholesome and spiritual as yoga, so I
decided to create my own free video to help people get started."
NON-TRADITIONAL
"If there's any difference between me and a traditional CEO
it's that I've been unwilling to change myself or shape my
personality around what is expected." Mason in an interview on
"60 Minutes" in January 2012, shortly after taking Groupon
public.