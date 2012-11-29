* Mason says would fire himself if he was wrong for the job
* Groupon board holds regular meeting on Thursday
* Mason: would be "weird" if his performance not discussed
* Shares rise 8 percent
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Groupon Inc Chief
Executive Andrew Mason, under fire for a plunging share price
and tapering growth, declared on Wednesday he would fire himself
if he ever thought he was the wrong man for the job.
Mason, whose performance at the helm will come under
scrutiny from company directors during a regular board meeting
Thursday, said it would be "weird" if they did not. But he said
he believed the board was comfortable with his strategy.
"It would be more noteworthy if the board wasn't discussing
whether I'm the right guy for the job," Mason said. "If I ever
thought I wasn't the right guy for the job, I'd be the first
person to fire myself."
"As the founder and creator of Groupon, as a large
shareholder ..., I care far more about the success of the
business than I do about my role as CEO," he said.
Shares of the company - once touted for innovating local
business advertising through the marketing of Internet discounts
on everything from spa treatments to dining - surged 11.6
percent to close at a one-month high of $4.42.
That's still a far cry from its $20 debut. But analysts say
Mason's upfront comments, broadcast from an interview conducted
at Business Insider's Ignite conference in New York, scored
points with investors concerned about the business and CEO
credentials Of the Northwestern University music graduate.
In the interview, the outspoken and sometimes-zany
co-founder argued his company was going through a period of
volatility but believed it was on the right path. Groupon's
efforts to reduce its reliance on plain vanilla deals include
bumping up its "Goods" retail business, increasing the selection
of "persistent" or long-running deals, and allowing users to
search for such deals on demand, he said.
Mason added, however, that the board was doing its job in
scrutinizing his performance and asking tough questions of him,
given the 80 percent decline in the stock before Wednesday's
rally.
He was "showing the desire to make the changes necessary,"
said Arvind Bhatia, an analyst at Sterne Agee. "It spoke volumes
to his character that he was there, despite the fact that the
board's going to discuss firing him the next day."
"He came across as very genuine and someone who cares about
the company."
GOING SOUTH
Groupon has lost four-fifths of its value since its public
trading debut as an investor favorite during last year's
consumer dotcom IPO boom, and Mason himself has presided over a
string of high-profile executive departures.
Wall Street has grown uneasy about the viability of its
business as fever for daily deals has cooled among consumers and
merchants, hurting Groupon's growth rate.
Groupon and rivals in the daily deals business, like
Amazon.com-backed LivingSocial, were supposed to change
the very nature of small-business advertising. Instead, they
have been forced to revamp their business models as evidence
mounts that their strategy was flawed.
This month, Groupon reported another quarter of
disappointing earnings, and its stock went as low as $2.60 on
Nov. 12.
Europe has been a particular problem for Groupon, partly
because the sovereign debt crisis has sapped demand for
higher-priced deals. Groupon was also offering steeper
discounts, turning off some European merchants.
International revenue, which includes Europe, grew just 3
percent to $277 million in the third quarter, while North
American revenue surged 80 percent to $292 million.
Adding to its difficulties, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is looking into Groupon's accounting and disclosures,
areas that raised questions among some analysts during its IPO.
Mason shrugged off speculation that the company might run
into a cash crunch and go bankrupt. The company has said it had
$1.2 billion in cash and equivalents with no long-term debt.
"There was a period when those stories started that I'd go
to my CFO ... and say: 'how would that happen, walk me through
what would be required for us to actually go bankrupt,'" Mason
said. "And it's like an end of days, apocalyptic scenario. The
business would have to go into severe negative growth for
something like this. The scenario is so absurd there's no
evidence for it."