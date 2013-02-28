By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Groupon Inc fired
Andrew Mason as chief executive officer on Thursday, ousting a
co-founder who captured headlines with his quirky style but
failed to reverse a crumbling share price and gradual erosion of
its daily deals business.
The leader in Internet daily deals has now launched a search
for a new leader to turn the company around, the same day its
stock slid 24 percent after dismal quarterly results.
In an unusually candid post-firing letter, Mason -- known
for his atypical sense of humor -- confessed he was getting in
the way of the company he co-founded just a few years ago, and
had failed in his role as leader.
"After four and a half intense and wonderful years as CEO of
Groupon, I've decided that I'd like to spend more time with my
family. Just kidding - I was fired today. If you're wondering
why... you haven't been paying attention," Mason wrote in a memo
addressed to the People of Groupon and made available to
Reuters.
"From controversial metrics in our S1 to our material
weakness to two quarters of missing our own expectations and a
stock price that's hovering around one quarter of our listing
price, the events of the last year and a half speak for
themselves. As CEO, I am accountable."
Co-founder Eric Lefkofsky and board member Ted Leonsis will
lead the company in the interim, until a permanent CEO is found.
"We all know our operational and financial performance has
eroded the confidence of many of our supporters, both inside and
outside of the company. Now our task at hand is to win back
their support," the pair wrote in a joint letter to employees.
The company's stock closed 24 percent lower on Thursday
after the daily deals company posted a surprise quarterly loss
on Wednesday, partly because it took a smaller cut of revenue
from merchants offering holiday season discounts.
"The next person who comes in will have tough road ahead.
The new CEO will have to be somebody with a strong stomach,"
said Dan Niles, chief investment officer at AlphaOne Capital.
"It's a lot like J.C. Penney. Changing the CEO is not going
to change the fundamental tough aspects of the business. J.C.
Penney stock did great when they replaced the CEO, and look what
has happened since then."
Shares in the company rose as much as 8 percent in
after-hours trade, from a close of $4.53 on the Nasdaq. It has
now lost three quarters of its value since its November 2011
initial public offering at $20.