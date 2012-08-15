By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 14 Groupon Inc's
latest financial results raise new questions about the daily
deals company's business model and whether Chief Executive
Andrew Mason is the right person to fix it.
The company missed second-quarter revenue expectations on
Monday for the second time in three quarters as a public
company.
Now, analysts say investors' patience is wearing thin as
Mason strives to turn around the company's international
business and sustain North American growth. The 31-year-old
music graduate has often drawn criticism for his quirky antics
in Groupon's early days, from downing a beer during staff
meetings to insisting on employing unusual accounting methods.
"Investors may be beginning to question management
credibility," Scott Devitt, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said.
Groupon's shares slumped 27 percent to a record closing low
on Tuesday and are down more than 70 percent since the company
went public in November at $20.
The sell-off caps months of tumult for investors that have
included an accounting investigation in the middle of its
initial public offering.
"This management team doesn't yet have an execution track
record," Citi Research analyst Mark Mahaney said on Tuesday. "In
the meantime, the core Daily Deal business is sharply slowing."
Several shareholders declined to comment on Tuesday. But the
company is at a pivotal stage as it reshuffles management and
expands into new areas to offset a dwindling daily deals
business. One past Groupon backer said that switching helmsmen
would be counter-productive.
Groupon grew rapidly as a private company by offering big
daily discounts on local services, such as restaurants, to
millions of online subscribers. That business is slowing and
rivals from Google Inc to Amazon.com Inc are
getting into the market.
Mason's plan involves expanding into new areas such as
consumer product sales, and becoming what he calls the
"operating system" for local commerce.
Potential returns on the investments needed to build this
local commerce platform will not be known for some time, Mahaney
said.
A Groupon spokesman and a spokesman for the company's board
declined to comment. Major shareholders and individual directors
of the company also declined to comment or did not respond to
phone messages and emails seeking comment.
INGENUE?
With little previous experience running companies, Mason
oversees a business with more than 10,000 employees and
operations in 48 countries.
He has tried to avoid conforming to Wall Street's typical
view of a CEO, but his quirky approach may have exacerbated
concerns, according to some analysts.
While Groupon was still a private company, Mason was
photographed with cats on his head and the CEO reportedly
brought a pony to the company's Chicago headquarters ahead of a
meeting with New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
During the lead-up to Groupon's troubled IPO, Mason wrote a
rallying memo to employees that disclosed new financial details,
catching the eye of regulators.
In April, Mason told employees in a webcast town-hall
meeting that Groupon needed to grow up.
"He is young, has never run a company before, has been
eccentric and has not inspired any confidence," said Sameet
Sinha, and analyst at B. Riley & Co. "I would think shareholder
grumbling is increasing."
During the second quarter, the European business suffered as
the weak economy sapped demand for higher priced daily deals.
Mason told analysts on Monday that Groupon plans to revive
its European business by rolling out technology that has already
helped make its North American daily deals more relevant to
consumers. Groupon is also planning to cut the size of discounts
offered to consumers in Europe and make its deals more favorable
to merchants in the region.
TOO HOT TO HANDLE
One partner at a venture capital firm who at one point
invested in Groupon said now may not be the time to bring in a
new CEO.
As a co-founder who retains a large stake in the company,
Mason has the passion to fight for the business during tough
times like these, the person said. The person was not authorized
to speak publicly about Groupon.
Sinha said Groupon may have simply grown too large for Mason
to handle - which is why he's seeking expert assistance.
Several key executives have been hired to buffer up
Groupon's upper echelons abroad, and analysts say the Street is
waiting to see if those hirings bear out.
Among several key changes across the world, Groupon tapped
Kal Raman, a former executive at Amazon.com, to run operations
in 10 countries. This month, he was promoted to head of
worldwide sales and operations.
"He had a good idea - daily deals - and put that in motion,"
Sinha said. "What he is trying to implement worldwide is a
gargantuan undertaking and fraught with risk."