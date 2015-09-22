Sept 22 Groupon Inc, the operator of daily deals website groupon.com, said it planned to cut about 1,100 jobs globally as part of a restructuring plan.

Groupon said on Tuesday it expected to incur pretax charges of up to $35 million, including about $22 million-$24 million in the third quarter of 2015, related to the job cuts. (1.usa.gov/1NQZIWX) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)