By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Groupon Inc
launched a point-of-sale service called Breadcrumb across the
United States on Wednesday as the world's largest daily deal
company tries to win more restaurants as clients.
Breadcrumb is a sales, order management and reporting system
for restaurants, bars and cafes that runs on Apple Inc's
iPad. It was designed a start-up founded by Seth
Harris. Groupon acquired the business in May.
Since that deal, Breadcrumb has been offered as a test to
about 100 restaurants, bars and cafes in New York. On Wednesday,
the company launched the service nationwide.
Groupon is a pioneer in daily deals, which are heavily
discounted online offers for local services. Rampant growth has
slowed in recent quarters. However, Groupon is expanding in
other areas, hoping to become an operating system for local
commerce, as Chief Executive Andrew Mason says.
Groupon launched a product sales business last year called
Groupon Goods and recently unveiled a payments service for local
merchants.
Last month, the company bought restaurant reservation
startup Savored, sparking speculation the company may step up
competition with OpenTable Inc, a leader in the sector.
"Restaurants, bars and cafes are such an important vertical
for Groupon," Breadcrumb's Harris said. "In the next couple of
quarters, we will roll out our service nationwide and get as
many restaurants running on Breadcrumb as possible."
Groupon is not planning to integrate Savored with the
Breadcrumb system soon. However, Harris said it was "an amazing
opportunity to integrate our products down the road."
Breadcrumb charges $99 a month for restaurants to run its
service on one iPad. That increases to $199 for two iPad
terminals, $299 for five and $399 per month for up to 10
terminals.
Breadcrumb sells iPads at cost to ease set up, but
restaurants can buy or use their own iPads too, Harris said.
Groupon is planning to offer its new payments service
through the Breadcrumb system. However, restaurants are free to
use their existing payments services, Harris added.