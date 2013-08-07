By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Groupon Inc on
Wednesday said it named interim Chief Executive Eric Lefkofsky
to lead on a more permanent basis, and reported
better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter. Its stock
rose 19 percent in after-hours trading.
The company also authorized a $300 million share repurchase
program.
Lefkofsky, who was named interim CEO in February, delivered
higher revenue for his first full quarter in charge, and shares
hit a 52-week high after hours at $10.35.
"I think the news about installing Lefkofsky played a big
part," said Tom White, an analyst at Macquarie Research.
"Investors have been very impressed by the progress he's made
since being made interim head and improving metrics particularly
in the North America business."
Lefkofsky has pushed forward a new mobile-centric strategy
at Groupon. The company said that 50 percent of its North
American transactions came through smartphones and tablets,
versus 30 percent a year ago.
The Chicago-based company reported quarterly revenue
of$608.7 million compared with $568.3 million a year ago.
Analysts on average expected $606.2 million in revenue,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
With its core daily deals business model in steep decline
over the past year, Groupon in recent months has re-invented
itself as a more traditional e-commerce business that sells
long-term deals through its smartphone app. Shares of the
company have risen roughly 80 percent since Jan. 1.
Groupon enjoyed a record quarter for revenue in North
America, its home market. Gross billings, or the total value of
purchased goods and services - of which the company takes a cut
- rose 30 percent in that region, outpacing a 10 percent
expansion rate overall.
Revenue in the United States and Canada grew 45 percent,
offsetting a 24 percent slide in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa and a 26 percent fall everywhere else.
"North America continues to see strong growth and we made
good progress in EMEA which flipped to positive gross billings
growth" the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jason Child
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We're now shifting our focus to the rest of the world."
Groupon posted a second quarter net loss of $7.6 million, or
$0.01 per share, compared with a year ago profit of $28.4
million, or 4 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 2 cents a share, level
with analysts' expectations.