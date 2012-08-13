* Groupon CFO says Europe weighed on results
* Profit forecast weaker than expected - analyst
* Shares plummet 20 percent
By Alistair Barr
Aug 13 Groupon Inc reported
second-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations on
Monday, sending shares of the world's largest daily deal website
down 20 percent to a record low.
Groupon Chief Financial Officer Jason Child said Europe's
weak economy and currency fluctuations dented results. He also
said the company is working to improve the company's performance
in that region.
Revenue was $568.3 million, compared with $392.6 million in
the second quarter of 2011, the Chicago-based company said.
Wall Street expected Groupon to report revenue of $573
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this year, Groupon forecast second-quarter revenue
of $550 million to $590 million.
Groupon shares fell to a life-time low of $6.05 in
after-hours trading. The company's stock has tanked since going
public last November.
"Revenue was at the lower end of where they guided," said
Herman Leung, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group.
Groupon's profit forecast was weaker than expected, Leung
added.
Groupon said third-quarter income from operations would be
$45 million to $65 million, excluding stock-based compensation
costs. Wall Street was looking for profit of about $70 million
to $80 million on that basis, Leung noted.
Gross billings, which reflects the money Groupon collects
from consumers who buy its daily deals, totaled $1.29 billion in
the second quarter. That was down from $1.35 billion in the
first quarter.
"Europe was really the driver there," Groupon's Child said.
"That was macro headwinds and currency."
Groupon recently changed management in Europe and it is
rolling out new technology in the region to make its daily deals
more relevant and get them closer to potential customers, the
CFO said.
Still, Child said the introduction of the new technology
will take "the balance of this year."
Child also said Groupon plans to reduce the size of the
discounts it offers to consumers in Europe.
"In the past, we've given a little more of a discount to the
consumer, versus the merchant," Child said. "We will be changing
that."