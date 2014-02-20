Feb 20 Daily deals website Groupon Inc reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand in its business that sells discounted products.

Groupon's shares rose more than 13 percent in extended trading.

The company's net loss slightly widened to $81.2 million, in the fourth quarter, from $81.1 million, a year earlier.

The company posted a loss of 12 cents per share, flat with a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents per share In the latest quarter.

Revenue rose 20.4 percent to $768.4 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,)