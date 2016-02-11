* Q4 rev $917.2 mln vs est. $845.9 mln
* Q4 adj. EPS 4 cents vs est. $0.00
* Shares rise 9.4 pct in extended trading
(Adds CFO comment, details, updates stock move)
By Kshitiz Goliya
Feb 11 Groupon Inc reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as strong sales in North
America and restructuring of its businesses boosted margins.
The company's shares, which have fallen 70 percent in the
last 12 months, rose 9.4 percent in after-hours trading on
Thursday.
The company exited 19 markets across the world last year to
bolster its North American business.
Groupon has also stepped up its marketing efforts under new
Chief Executive Rich Williams, who replaced co-founder Eric
Lefkofsky in November.
Gross billings, a key measure reflecting the gross amount
collected from customers, rose 10.7 percent to $1.05 billion in
North America, its biggest market.
The holiday shopping weekend was an important contributor to
company's strong quarter, interim Chief Financial Officer Brian
Kayman told Reuters.
Groupon said in December its North American billings rose 41
percent from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
The company, which unveiled a $150 million-$200 million
marketing blitz in November, said the number of active users
rose 3 percent to 48.9 million.
Groupon has also been offloading low-margin businesses such
as consumer electronics.
The move helped the company raise its adjusted EBITDA
forecast to $80 million-$130 million from $75 million-$125
million for 2016.
Net loss attributable to Groupon was $46.5 million, or 8
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared
with a profit of $8.8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of a breakeven on a
per-share basis.
Revenue rose 3.8 percent to $917.2 million, above analysts'
expectations of $845.9 million.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)