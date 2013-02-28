* Three brokerages downgrade stock
* 'Take rate' cut to hurt growth, shares in the near term-
analyst
* Shares fall 29 pct
By Sayantani Ghosh
Feb 28 Shares of Groupon Inc slumped as
much as 29 percent in heavy trading on Thursday after the daily
deals company posted a surprise quarterly loss as it took a
smaller cut of revenue from merchants offering holiday season
discounts.
At least three brokerages downgraded the stock, while two
others cut their stock price targets.
Groupon, a once-red-hot company that started in 2008 by
marketing discounts on local services such as spas and
restaurants to millions of online subscribers, has lost about
three-quarters of its value since its IPO.
As investors questioned the company's business model,
Groupon blamed a flagging European economy for much of its woes,
saying the debt crisis in the region had sapped the demand for
higher-priced deals.
Andrew Mason, Groupon's quirky, music-graduate co-founder
and chief executive, has in particular drawn a lot of flak over
the last year, but the company said in November it would retain
him.
"Since the IPO, the Groupon story has largely been a comedy
of errors, drawing into question the viability of the daily deal
space," Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster said.
Groupon's shares were down 19 percent at $4.82 in midday
trading, making it one of the top percentage losers on the
Nasdaq. The stock was sold at $20 in the IPO in November 2011.
More than 72 million shares had traded by 12:45 pm ET, 3.5
times the stock's usual volume for a full day.
Thomson Reuters StarMine's intrinsic valuation model
suggests Groupon should be trading at $3.65.
Investors have shunned the stock as competitors quickly
copied its model and merchants tired of offering Groupon up to
40 percent of the revenue from each deal.
Rivals such as LivingSocial, Amazon.com and Google
have undercut Groupon by offering participating
merchants higher shares of deal revenue.
The cut in Groupon's "take rate", which was needed to revive
flagging merchant interest in its internet offers, was, however,
a blow to its fourth-quarter results.
In addition, Groupon forecast disappointing first-quarter
sales due to a sharper-than-expected post-holiday slowdown in
its new e-commerce business.
"While we believe Groupon is taking the right measures in
lowering take rates ... in the near term we expect top- and
bottom-line growth to be limited," Raymond James analyst Aaron
Kessler said in a research note.
The analyst, who downgraded his rating on Groupon's stock to
"underperform" from "outperform," expects the stock to remain
under pressure until growth and margins recover, which he feels
is unlikely before late 2013.
Groupon's cut from the daily deals it markets declined to
about 35 percent in the fourth quarter.
Groupon's fourth-quarter revenue rose 30 percent to $638.3
million, but it slid to a loss of 1 cent per share excluding
items, versus expectations for a slim profit of 3 cents a share.
It forecast first-quarter revenue of $560 million to $610
million, sharply below the average analyst estimate of $650
million, according by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Piper Jaffray's Munster, however, said that though the
company has done a poor job of explaining fluctuations in the
business model, daily deals was a viable business.
