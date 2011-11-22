* Concern about competition from LivingSocial hits stock
* Shares down 15 percent
* Cost of bets against Groupon got cheaper this week
(Adds details on short selling, closing share price)
By Alistair Barr
Nov 22 Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) stock slumped 15
percent on Tuesday on concern about increased competition,
leaving shares of the largest daily deal company close to their
$20 initial public offering price.
Groupon shares fell to as low as $20.03 in late morning
action before recovering slightly. The company was the
third-largest decliner on the Nasdaq.
Groupon raised more than $700 million in an IPO in early
November.
LivingSocial, Groupon's closest rival part owned by
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), announced plans on Monday to offer
more than 20 deals with national merchants over the crucial
Black Friday shopping period.
Daily deal companies often subsidize national deals, making
them less profitable than offers run with local merchants. The
national deals usually bring in lots of new customers, but put
pressure on profit margins.
"In the last few days, we've been hearing about
LivingSocial stepping up promotions," said Edward Woo, an
analyst at Wedbush Securities. "The concern is that there will
be much more competition for Groupon going forward."
LIVINGSOCIAL DEALS
LivingSocial is offering deals of at least 50 percent off
with companies, including Verizon International Inc (VZ.N) and
Vodafone Group Plc's (VOD.L) Verizon Wireless, Skechers USA Inc
(SKX.N), OfficeMax Inc OMX.N, Hearst Corp and New York Times
Co (NYT.N) on Black Friday.
On Monday -- known as Cyber Monday because consumers often
shop a lot online that day -- LivingSocial is running 50
percent off deals with companies, including Electronic Arts Inc
ERTS.O, Blue Nile Inc NILE.O and Hewlett-Packard Co's
(HPQ.N) Snapfish.
LivingSocial's move to offer so many national deals shows
competition in the daily deal business will be particularly
intense this holiday, Woo added.
"Groupon is not doing much for Black Friday, so
LivingSocial may take customer attention and business away from
Groupon," he said.
Groupon unveiled its holiday plans just over a week ago,
including one national deal with retailer American Apparel Inc
APP.A, as well as discounts on products such as electronics
and home goods.
"The overhang of competition existed during the IPO and it
still exists today," said Rick Summer, an equity analyst at
Morningstar.
Groupon's shares closed down $3.51, or 14.9 percent, at
$20.07.
SHORT SELLING
Herman Leung, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group,
said Groupon shares were also lower because it became easier
this week to short, or bet against, the company.
Groupon sold about 6 percent of itself in the IPO - one of
the lowest floats of the past decade.
In the first week after the IPO, there was little stock
available for short sellers, who have to borrow shares before
they can sell them. If the stock drops, they can buy it back at
a lower price, return the shares to the lender and pocket the
difference as profit.
A scarce supply had some brokers charging an annual rate of
90 percent to 100 percent to borrow Groupon stock
[ID:nN1E7AE0BM]. But more shares became available to borrow
this week, reducing the borrow rate to just over 20 percent,
according to Quadriserv AQS, which runs a securities lending
platform.
"The cost to borrow was at nearly impossible levels, but it
got easier starting yesterday," Leung said.
Susquehanna makes a market in Groupon shares.
FINANCING
Analysts also said Groupon investors may be concerned about
LivingSocial's plans to raise another round of private
financing.
The New York Times reported recently that the company is
close to raising about $200 million.
"When your largest competition is looking to raise cash to
compete against you, that's a little concerning," Leung said.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by Derek Caney, Steve
Orlofsky, Gerald E. McCormick and Andre Grenon)