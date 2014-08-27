BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
Aug 27 Growthpoint Properties Ltd
* Delivered growth in distributions per share for FY14 of 8.3%
* Increase in revenue (11.1%) for FY14, compared to FY13 was due to acquisitions of abseq and tiber
* Distribution growth rate for FY15 will be between 7.0% and 7.5% which is in line with average growth rate achieved over past five years
* Declaration of final dividend number 56 of 82,80000 cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* Hsbc shareholders vote to reelect irene lee to board but 28 percent vote against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)