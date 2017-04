Nov 12 Growthpoint Properties Ltd :

* Potential offer by Growthpoint to acquire all the shares in Acucap by scheme of arrangement & renewal of cautionary

* Boards of Acucap and Growthpoint have reached agreement on Wednesday, Nov 12, 2014 regarding terms and conditions of potential offer

* Offer involves share exchange between Acucap shareholders and co, at exchange ratio of 1.97 co shares per Acucap share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: