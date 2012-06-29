ATHENS, June 29 Data on Greek producer price inflation in May, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Friday: ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (in pct) MAY APRIL MARCH FEB PPI y/y +5.0 +5.1 +6.4 +6.8 PPI m/m -1.4 -0.2 +1.2 +0.7 12-month average PPI (12 months to May y/y) +6.9 +7.1 +7.4 +7.6 ----------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT