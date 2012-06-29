UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
ATHENS, June 29 Data on Greek producer price inflation in May, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Friday: ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (in pct) MAY APRIL MARCH FEB PPI y/y +5.0 +5.1 +6.4 +6.8 PPI m/m -1.4 -0.2 +1.2 +0.7 12-month average PPI (12 months to May y/y) +6.9 +7.1 +7.4 +7.6 ----------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)